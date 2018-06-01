SPORTS

SPORTS IN 60 SECONDS: When push comes to shove, Warriors come out on top in Game 1 of NBA Finals

EMBED </>More Videos

J.R. Smith's late blunder leads to Golden State Warriors' wild Game 1 win. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) (KTRK)

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
LeBron James with 51 points, but the Warriors take Game 1 of the NBA Finals in overtime 124-114.

This game had it all, including some pushing and shoving.

At the end of regulation, J.R. Smith with a chance to put the Cavs ahead, but it looks like he lost track of the score.

"You know, we got to move on. This game is over and done with. We had our opportunities. I'll never give up on J.R. I don't give up on any of my players," James said.

"The Finals, man, anything is liable to happen," Stephen Curry said. "And all that matters is you get a win."

HOUSTON ROCKETS
Back to LeBron. We know he is going to be a free agent at the end of the season, and everyone wants him. We think the Rockets are going to try.

The New York Times is reporting that Chris Paul has already started recruiting James.

HOUSTON ASTROS
The 'Stros get it right at home. Carlos Correa hits his ninth homer of the year as the Astros beat the Red Sox 4-2.

NBA FINALS
Remember, Game 2 of the NBA Finals is Sunday night on ABC13 at 7 p.m.

Follow David Nuno on Facebook and Twitter.

KEVIN DURANT
EMBED More News Videos

After Game 1 of the NBA Finals, Warriors forward Kevin Durant is asked about J.R. Smith's mental error at the end of regulation.

EMBED More News Videos

After Game 1 of the NBA Finals, Warriors forward Kevin Durant speaks on what the team can do against a dominant LeBron James.


COACH TYRONNE LUE
EMBED More News Videos

After Game 1 of the NBA Finals, Cavs head coach Tyronne Lue explains what J.R. Smith said regarding the end of regulation.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsHouston Rocketsnba finalslebron jamesu.s. & worldHouston AstrosHouston TexansHouston DynamoHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Gurriel hits grand slam, Astros rout Royals 11-3
Khiry Shelton caps Sporting Kansas City's comeback over Houston Dynamo
Balanced Astros look to win rubber match against Royals
Correa's RBI single in 12th gives Astros 4-3 win over Royals
Mexico defeats South Korea 2-1
More Sports
Top Stories
GRAB YOUR SWIMSUIT! Floating waterpark coming to Houston
Will there be a retrial? Legal expert talks Terry Thompson's mistrial
Protest scheduled in response to Terry Thompson's mistrial
Two beachgoers haul in shark with a very toothy grin
Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'
Prayer vigil planned to support immigrant children
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Show More
Wrong-way driver facing new charges after crash victim dies
San Antonio police calls out Bexar County for lip sync battle
Family warns others after finding rattlesnakes in pool noodles
Karbach Art Market brings art and craft beer together
Judge declares mistrial in deadly Denny's chokehold trial
More News