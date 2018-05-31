A former Galveston County judge who has been on the wrong side of the law in the past is now wanted for stalking.A woman says Christopher Dupuy represented her ex-husband in their divorce.According to the woman, Dupuy followed her, called her about 200 times within 14 hours, and even threatened to kill her.Dupuy is also wanted for an online harassment charge from 2015.In 2013, Dupuy pleaded guilty to misdemeanor perjury and abuse of office. The case resulted in him being disbarred from the bench in Galveston County.