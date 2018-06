A catfish reeled in by a Virginia man could set a new state record for the biggest flathead catfish.Jeffrey Dill told WAVY that he caught the fish on his $20 rod he purchased from Walmart.The catfish weighed a whopping 68 pounds."It was a monster. It was a true river monster," Dill said.The current record belongs to a 66.4 pound catfish caught in 1994. It will be up to the state records committee to decide if Dill's catfish earns the big title.