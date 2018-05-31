SOCIETY

94-year-old WWII vet receives high school diploma 74 years later

EMBED </>More Videos

A 94-year-old WWII veteran was presented with his high school diploma in an emotional graduation ceremony. (KABC)

ABC7.com staff
CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio --
A World War II veteran celebrated Memorial Day weekend with a graduation ceremony decades in the making.

Ninety-four-year-old veteran, Robert Lockard, was presented with his high school diploma at Circleville High School in Ohio at its graduation Sunday.

Lockard would have graduated in 1944, but dropped out and joined the army. Throughout his service he always had the desire to graduate.

"It means everything to me. Everything," Lockard said. "All these years, man, I've thought about this."

Lockard served in the Air Corps and spent time in northern France and central Europe during World War II.

He received a European-African-Middle-Eastern Campaign Medal, three Bronze Star designations and a World War II Victory Medal. Now he can add a high school diploma to his list of achievements.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyeducationWorld War IIveteransmemorial dayu.s. & worldOhio
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
GRAB YOUR SWIMSUIT! Floating waterpark coming to Houston
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Houston's best bars for singles
Medic accused of stealing money clip from deceased man
Woman claims she was denied Uber ride because of wheelchair
More Society
Top Stories
GRAB YOUR SWIMSUIT! Floating waterpark coming to Houston
Will there be a retrial? Legal expert talks Terry Thompson's mistrial
Protest scheduled in response to Terry Thompson's mistrial
Two beachgoers haul in shark with a very toothy grin
Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'
Prayer vigil planned to support immigrant children
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Show More
Wrong-way driver facing new charges after crash victim dies
San Antonio police calls out Bexar County for lip sync battle
Family warns others after finding rattlesnakes in pool noodles
Karbach Art Market brings art and craft beer together
Judge declares mistrial in deadly Denny's chokehold trial
More News