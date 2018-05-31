EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3544402" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> James Johnson, 23, is accused of shooting a woman in the head as she drove away.

A 42-year-old woman has died after being shot in the head with her daughter and grandchildren in the car.The deadly shooting happened at the La Escencia apartment complex on North Vista Drive near the North Freeway around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday.Harris County Sheriff's deputies say the woman was shot as she drove away from the complex with her 22-year-old daughter and her four grandchildren.James Johnson is accused of pulling the trigger and is still on the run.If you know where he is, call the Harris County Sheriff's Office or 911.