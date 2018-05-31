THEFT

'HEARTBROKEN': Friend reacts after unique BBQ trailers stolen in Willis

Three unique BBQ cookoff trailers are missing and deputies need your help finding them in San Jacinto County. (KTRK)

WILLIS, Texas (KTRK) --
A series of unique cook-off trailers have gone missing in San Jacinto County.

The owner stored four cook-off trailers on a property in Willis, but only one of those trailers remain after someone took them over Memorial Day weekend.

The vehicles were stuffed with cooking equipment and trophies. The owner used the vehicles for various cook-offs in the area.

Montgomery County Pct. 4 Constables shared photos of the missing vehicles on its social media pages. The incident happened in San Jacinto County by Peach Creek.

The owner recently moved to another state, and was storing the equipment.

Family friend Robert Holzworth met with Eyewitness News Thursday. He says he helped move the equipment recently, and couldn't believe someone stole it.

"Kind of heartbroken for them because they're in the process of moving," Holzworth said. "It's a lifetime of work. This was all unique stuff that he built with his hands."

The trailers feature the words "Cowboy Mafia" and "Cookers" on the side.

If you have any information, contact the San Jacinto County Sheriff's Office at (936) 653-4367.

