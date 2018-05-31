A Pasadena ISD graduation took on new meaning Thursday after a bus crash that injured almost a dozen students.The crash happened on the south Beltway near Blackhawk.Eleven Pasadena Memorial High School seniors, one bus driver and a faculty member were injured.According to Pasadena ISD, four buses in a six-bus caravan were involved. The first bus tried to avoid a collision with a truck, which caused a chain reaction crash.Injured students were put on stretchers and taken to the hospital. In dresses, heels and suits, holding their caps and gowns, the rest were moved to waiting buses and taken to NRG Stadium for the graduation ceremony."I want to thank you from the bottom of my heart for being patient and understanding of our situation today," Superintendent Dr. DeeAnn Powell told the crowd.The ceremony was delayed at least 30 minutes as they waited for the students to be treated. Nine of the injured students eventually made it. Two missed the graduation."We'll have a private ceremony for them as they recover from any injuries," said Powell.The school principal called parents of all the injured students immediately after the crash."The injuries are not severe injuries," said Art Del Barrio, the Director of Communications.Lisa Jimenez said her son was complaining of neck pain but went on to the graduation anyway. "But what if they are really hurt?" she asked.At NRG, the valedictorian's speech took on a new meaning as she talked about pushing through life's obstacles to get to graduation.