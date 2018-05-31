SAVING A LIFE: La Porte officers jump into action to save woman at top of Fred Hartman Bridge

EMBED </>More Videos

La Porte police officers rescue woman on railing of Fred Hartman Bridge. (KTRK)

LA PORTE, Texas (KTRK) --
Newly released dashcam video shows La Porte police officers saving a woman at the top of the Fred Hartman Bridge.

According to police, officers found the female seated with her legs over the outside rail at the top of the bridge on May 25.

When officers arrived, they quickly jumped into action.

Officer C. Burnett was able to keep the woman's attention while two other officers -- C. Cargile and C. Forsythe -- rushed in and grabbed her.

The officers were able to pull her off the railing to the shoulder of the roadway.

She was taken to a local hospital for evaluation and treatment.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
police officerdashcam videoLa Porte
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
GRAB YOUR SWIMSUIT! Floating waterpark coming to Houston
Will there be a retrial? Legal expert talks Terry Thompson's mistrial
Protest scheduled in response to Terry Thompson's mistrial
Two beachgoers haul in shark with a very toothy grin
Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'
Prayer vigil planned to support immigrant children
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Show More
Wrong-way driver facing new charges after crash victim dies
San Antonio police calls out Bexar County for lip sync battle
Family warns others after finding rattlesnakes in pool noodles
Karbach Art Market brings art and craft beer together
Judge declares mistrial in deadly Denny's chokehold trial
More News