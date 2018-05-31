Bus driver caught on camera appearing to assault special needs student

EMBED </>More Videos

School bus dash cam video appears to show a bus driver pushing a 9-year-old with special needs to the ground. (KTRK)

EMMETT, Idaho (KTRK) --
An Idaho school district released a video that appears to show a bus driver assaulting a student with special needs.

The video shows the moment when Jennifer Harvey says a bus driver became physically abusive to her 9-year-old son with special needs.

She said it was because he wouldn't move to the front of the bus.

"You can hear him scream out that he's getting hurt," the mom told KBOI-TV.

After the incident, the bus driver resigned.

The county prosecutor is reviewing to determine if charges will be filed.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
bus driverchild injuredu.s. & worldviral video
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
GRAB YOUR SWIMSUIT! Floating waterpark coming to Houston
Will there be a retrial? Legal expert talks Terry Thompson's mistrial
Protest scheduled in response to Terry Thompson's mistrial
Two beachgoers haul in shark with a very toothy grin
Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'
Prayer vigil planned to support immigrant children
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Show More
Wrong-way driver facing new charges after crash victim dies
San Antonio police calls out Bexar County for lip sync battle
Family warns others after finding rattlesnakes in pool noodles
Karbach Art Market brings art and craft beer together
Judge declares mistrial in deadly Denny's chokehold trial
More News