SPORTS

Astros unveil new mural honoring city's support of team at Minute Maid Park

EMBED </>More Videos

New Astros mural unveiled (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The Houston Astros unveiled a special mural before taking on the Boston Red Sox at Minute Maid Park on Thursday.

The mural is designed and painted by artist Alex Roman Jr. and two students from the Art Institute of Houston.

The artwork tells the story of the city's support of the Astros over the years and pays homage to Houston street art.

The mural unveiling is in Home Run Alley near center field.

RELATED: All aboard! Jose Altuve, Orbit on mural featuring Minute Maid Park train at FM Kitchen and Bar
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsHouston Astrosmural artsartHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Gurriel hits grand slam, Astros rout Royals 11-3
Khiry Shelton caps Sporting Kansas City's comeback over Houston Dynamo
Balanced Astros look to win rubber match against Royals
Correa's RBI single in 12th gives Astros 4-3 win over Royals
Mexico defeats South Korea 2-1
More Sports
Top Stories
GRAB YOUR SWIMSUIT! Floating waterpark coming to Houston
Will there be a retrial? Legal expert talks Terry Thompson's mistrial
Protest scheduled in response to Terry Thompson's mistrial
Two beachgoers haul in shark with a very toothy grin
Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'
Prayer vigil planned to support immigrant children
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Show More
Wrong-way driver facing new charges after crash victim dies
San Antonio police calls out Bexar County for lip sync battle
Family warns others after finding rattlesnakes in pool noodles
Karbach Art Market brings art and craft beer together
Judge declares mistrial in deadly Denny's chokehold trial
More News