SAN DIEGO, California --A girl in California escaped from the hands of a would-be kidnapper, who nearly had her inside his SUV.
The 13-year-old middle school student was walking home when a man driving a Mercedes SUV began following her.
"He was honking and trying to get her attention, and she ignored him and continued on her way. He was on the opposite side of the street, then blocked her path (at an intersection)," San Diego Police Lieutenant Andrea Brown told KSWB. "He actually parked in front of her path, speaking to her very quietly so she had to kind of lean in to the vehicle, and at some point he actually grabbed her and tried to drag her into the vehicle."
The suspect is described as a white male between ages 50 and 60, with a white beard, driving a black Mercedes SUV.
Police are looking at surveillance cameras in the area and other evidence, hoping someone may have spotted the vehicle.