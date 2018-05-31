Would-be robbery victim shoots and kills suspect in north Harris County

EMBED </>More Videos

Deputies say a robbery suspect drove himself to the hospital, where he died. (KTRK)

By
Deputies say a robbery suspect is dead after he showed up to a hospital in north Harris County.

Authorities tell Eyewitness News this all began as a gunfight between the robber and a resident in the parking lot of an apartment complex at 16700 Kuykendahl Rd. around 9 p.m. Wednesday.

Investigators say the victim told them that the suspect shot at him first, so he pulled out his gun and fired back.

That's when the suspect was injured. Officials say he drove himself to Kindred Hospital.

He was then transferred to Houston Northwest Hospital due to the severity of his injury. We're told that's where he died.

His name has not been released.

At this time, no charges have been filed against the victim.

Follow Foti on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
attempted robberyman killedHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
GRAB YOUR SWIMSUIT! Floating waterpark coming to Houston
Will there be a retrial? Legal expert talks Terry Thompson's mistrial
Protest scheduled in response to Terry Thompson's mistrial
Two beachgoers haul in shark with a very toothy grin
Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'
Prayer vigil planned to support immigrant children
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Show More
Wrong-way driver facing new charges after crash victim dies
San Antonio police calls out Bexar County for lip sync battle
Family warns others after finding rattlesnakes in pool noodles
Karbach Art Market brings art and craft beer together
Judge declares mistrial in deadly Denny's chokehold trial
More News