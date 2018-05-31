FAMILY & PARENTING

For moms, by moms: Social Mama app helps parents create connections

A Houston mom is creating connections through the Social Mama App. (KTRK)

By
Kids are out of school for the summer, and as a parent, you may be struggling to find a way to keep them busy. One Houston mom developed an app that'll help you out.

It's called Social Mama.

"There had to be something that existed for like-minded mothers to meet up together, so we created the product because it didn't exist," entrepreneur Amanda Ducach said.

Whether you're searching for a day care, playdates, or just advice, the Social Mama app can help with it all.

"Through mom matching, you're able to find mothers that have like-minded viewpoints and lifestyles. Then you reach out, chat, follow and meet up," Ducach said.

Being on the app isn't just about finding another mom to have wine with. It's also about making a difference in someone's life.

"If you've been through postpartum, and you find another mom that's going through it, meeting up and talking to her can literally make the difference in the world to that one mother," she explained.

The Social Mama app isn't only for new moms but also for those experiencing empty nest syndrome.

"A mom wants to start a group on the app, and she wants to speak with other mothers whose kids just went to college because she's really having trouble adjusting and recreating that next step of life now that she's an empty nester," Ducach said.

The Social Mama app is free and can be downloaded right now in the iTunes app store and later this summer on Google Play.
familytechnologymotherhoodappsHouston
