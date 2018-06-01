GRASS VALLEY, California --A military veteran in California is accused of killing another veteran who was in the same motorcycle group.
Deputies say Sean Bryant, 51, became friends with 70-year-old Stan Norman, who was a Vietnam veteran, with the intention of killing him.
Investigators say Norman was tortured, murdered and his body burned beyond recognition. They believe Bryant killed him and their close friendship made it easier for him to do so.
"I don't think Stan should have seen it coming. I don't think anyone would have seen it coming," Nevada County Sheriff's Deputy Rob Bringolf said to KOVR-TV.
Those in the American Legion Riders motorcycle group are stunned by the details of Norman's murder and that a fellow veteran and rider may have done it.
The two were seen drinking together at a bar the night the murder took place.
"It's unfathomable," said Kirsten Day of the Grass Valley American Legion.
The legion had helped coordinate a search for Norman. In fact, Bryant even volunteered to help in the search.
Day added, "He even had his closest friends fooled."
Deputies believe they know a motive for the killing, but they haven't disclosed it publicly.