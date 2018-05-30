A new $250 million Coca-Cola plant is coming to Houston.Dallas-based Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages announced Wednesday the 1 million-square-foot facility should be completed in early 2020.The state-of-the-art center will consolidate production from two facilities and four Houston distribution centers, enhancing Coca-Cola's operations in the southeast region of Texas.The new facility will include manufacturing with five new production lines, distribution, warehouse and sales.This is the first new Coca-Cola plant to be built in the United States in a decade.