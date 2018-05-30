BUSINESS

Coca-Cola building first U.S. plant in a decade in Houston

EMBED </>More Videos

SHARE A COKE WITH HOUSTON: Coca-Cola is building a new plant right here in the Bayou City.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A new $250 million Coca-Cola plant is coming to Houston.

Dallas-based Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages announced Wednesday the 1 million-square-foot facility should be completed in early 2020.

The state-of-the-art center will consolidate production from two facilities and four Houston distribution centers, enhancing Coca-Cola's operations in the southeast region of Texas.

The new facility will include manufacturing with five new production lines, distribution, warehouse and sales.

This is the first new Coca-Cola plant to be built in the United States in a decade.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
businesscoca-colamanufacturingconstructiontexas newsHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
BUSINESS
Class action lawsuit filed against maker of potty-training device
Burger King says sorry for Russian World Cup pregnancy ad
Starbucks to close 150 underperforming stores in 2019
Walgreens to replace GE on the Dow
Disney making $70.3B counterbid for Twenty-First Century Fox
More Business
Top Stories
GRAB YOUR SWIMSUIT! Floating waterpark coming to Houston
Will there be a retrial? Legal expert talks Terry Thompson's mistrial
Protest scheduled in response to Terry Thompson's mistrial
Two beachgoers haul in shark with a very toothy grin
Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'
Prayer vigil planned to support immigrant children
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Show More
Wrong-way driver facing new charges after crash victim dies
San Antonio police calls out Bexar County for lip sync battle
Family warns others after finding rattlesnakes in pool noodles
Karbach Art Market brings art and craft beer together
Judge declares mistrial in deadly Denny's chokehold trial
More News