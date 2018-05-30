Mom and child run to safety after car slams into gas station

Customers were seen panicking and running in Florida after a car slammed into a gas station and erupted into flames.A mother was behind the wheel of a vehicle Monday with her daughter in the back seat when the crash happened.Both were able to get out on their own and run away.Police say the woman overcorrected while trying to avoid a different crash. That caused the driver to lose control, run over a gas pump, and slam into the storefront.There were no injuries from the fiery crash.