CAUGHT ON CAMERA

Mom and child run to safety after car slams into gas station

EMBED </>More Videos

Car slams into gas station in fiery crash (KTRK)

CORAL GABLES, Florida (KTRK) --
Customers were seen panicking and running in Florida after a car slammed into a gas station and erupted into flames.

A mother was behind the wheel of a vehicle Monday with her daughter in the back seat when the crash happened.

Both were able to get out on their own and run away.

Police say the woman overcorrected while trying to avoid a different crash. That caused the driver to lose control, run over a gas pump, and slam into the storefront.

There were no injuries from the fiery crash.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
crashcaught on camerafiregas stationu.s. & worldFlorida
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CAUGHT ON CAMERA
Graduation gift: Teen surprised by brother's military homecoming
Cop uses his badge to intimidate daughter's boyfriend
Astros' train becomes target for Rays player's throws
ER doctor caught on video mocking and cursing at patient
Taxi driver plows into pedestrians on sidewalk
More caught on camera
Top Stories
GRAB YOUR SWIMSUIT! Floating waterpark coming to Houston
Will there be a retrial? Legal expert talks Terry Thompson's mistrial
Protest scheduled in response to Terry Thompson's mistrial
Two beachgoers haul in shark with a very toothy grin
Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'
Prayer vigil planned to support immigrant children
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Show More
Wrong-way driver facing new charges after crash victim dies
San Antonio police calls out Bexar County for lip sync battle
Family warns others after finding rattlesnakes in pool noodles
Karbach Art Market brings art and craft beer together
Judge declares mistrial in deadly Denny's chokehold trial
More News