Dozens of employees at a Houston hospital were stunned Wednesday when they found themselves unexpectedly out of a job.The U.S. Pain and Spine Hospital abruptly closed its doors at its Museum District location.Everyone who was under the care of a surgeon or needed a procedure done will have to go elsewhere.Meanwhile, 63 employees gathered in the lobby this morning and were told the news: "Today is your last day of work."One person who lives close to U.S. Pain and Spine said the hospital has been in service for 20 years."I know it's been serving Houston well," said Nelva Williamson. "For it to just shut down suddenly is quite a shock."An employee at the La Branch Location, which is the hub, told Eyewitness News several doctors were no longer able to keep up with the returns financially. The layoffs went into effect Wednesday, impacting surgeons, nurses, anesthesiologists, and everyone else who worked in the hospital.It is also a big blow for patients."People who depend on just having surgeries in this area at a small hospital, I just wonder what's going to happen to them. It is very shocking news," said Williamson.Interim president of U.S. Pain and Spine, Christopher Packard, gave ABC13 the following statement:"This has been a heartbreaking day for us and our hospital employee family. After the recent termination of our corporate CEO and CFO, we discovered a number of accounting errors and omissions re: our hospital operations, which severely impacted our bottom line."Even though the hospital unit had to shut its doors, the imaging center, emergency room, and clinics are still open and operating.