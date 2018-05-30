Rockets remain optimistic after season-ending loss to Warriors

Morey on CP3: He took it the hardest because he knew, if he hadn't had the unfortunate injury he is dragging us to the goal line. #Rockets — David Nuño (@DavidNunoABC13) May 30, 2018

Even after a season-ending loss to the Golden State Warriors on Monday, the Houston Rockets remain optimistic.Speaking to the media Wednesday, General Manager Daryl Morey said the team is looking forward to another run next season."We took them to seven. Give them credit, they beat us," Morey said. "They have a great team, we have a great team. We are excited to go at it again."The Rockets GM added that Chris Paul took the loss to the Warriors the hardest because of his injury."If you win 65, you can win the title. We didn't do it but historically that is good enough to win," Morey said.The Rockets will look towards free agency and re-signing key pieces to make a trip back to the West Finals, and hopefully, the NBA Finals.