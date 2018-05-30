SPORTS

Rockets remain optimistic after season-ending loss to Warriors

EMBED </>More Videos

Daryl Morey talks about future plans for the Rockets. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Even after a season-ending loss to the Golden State Warriors on Monday, the Houston Rockets remain optimistic.

Speaking to the media Wednesday, General Manager Daryl Morey said the team is looking forward to another run next season.

"We took them to seven. Give them credit, they beat us," Morey said. "They have a great team, we have a great team. We are excited to go at it again."

The Rockets GM added that Chris Paul took the loss to the Warriors the hardest because of his injury.


"If you win 65, you can win the title. We didn't do it but historically that is good enough to win," Morey said.

The Rockets will look towards free agency and re-signing key pieces to make a trip back to the West Finals, and hopefully, the NBA Finals.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsHouston RocketsHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Gurriel hits grand slam, Astros rout Royals 11-3
Khiry Shelton caps Sporting Kansas City's comeback over Houston Dynamo
Balanced Astros look to win rubber match against Royals
Correa's RBI single in 12th gives Astros 4-3 win over Royals
Mexico defeats South Korea 2-1
More Sports
Top Stories
GRAB YOUR SWIMSUIT! Floating waterpark coming to Houston
Will there be a retrial? Legal expert talks Terry Thompson's mistrial
Protest scheduled in response to Terry Thompson's mistrial
Two beachgoers haul in shark with a very toothy grin
Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'
Prayer vigil planned to support immigrant children
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Show More
Wrong-way driver facing new charges after crash victim dies
San Antonio police calls out Bexar County for lip sync battle
Family warns others after finding rattlesnakes in pool noodles
Karbach Art Market brings art and craft beer together
Judge declares mistrial in deadly Denny's chokehold trial
More News