Angel's Seafood brings crawfish, fried oysters and more to Gulfgate/Pine Valley

Seafood fans, take heed: there's a new spot in Gulfgate/Pine Valley to get your fix. Located at 6199 Griggs Road, Suite A in the CT Mini Mart, the fresh arrival is called Angel's Seafood.

The menu is focused on fried or boiled seafood like shrimp, catfish and crawfish, which are served in a variety of sizes with either fries or rice and salad. There are also some Asian-fusion tacos: check out the Korean-style bulgogi tacos, made with marinated Angus beef.

The house specialty -- fried rice with shrimp, Chinese sausage and crawfish -- is sold for $9.49.

Angel's Seafood has garnered rave reviews thus far, with a five-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp.

Luc N., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on May 20, said, "This place has awesome crawfish and the flavor is so good! It has a variety of food, not just seafood. Good staff and really friendly."

Tiffanie T., who was the first Yelper to review this restaurant on May 15, added, "The food is amazing here. The service is great! The crawfish is an explosion of flavor! One taste and you just want to keep on going. The bulgogi tacos had such tender beef and tasted delicious. For the fried platters, the batter was fried just right. I can go on and on about this place! It's a definite must try!"

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Angel's Seafood is open from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. daily.

