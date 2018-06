A Conroe police officer's patrol car is in pieces after a bad crash on I-45.The officer was working traffic on the shoulder of I-45 northbound near Highway 105 around midnight when the driver of a Hummer slammed into the patrol car.Authorities say the Hummer pushed the patrol car at least 100 yards, crushing the back.The officer was cut on his arms, and the driver of the Hummer was taken to the hospital.The crash is still under investigation.