Authorities have recovered at least 64 bicycles, all believed to be stolen, from a Midtown Houston neighborhood.The Harris County Precinct 1 Constable's Office began investigating Wednesday the possible bike stash on Truxillo Street.Deputy constables believe some of the bikes came from recent theft cases, while others were from older theft incidents.The constable's office is working to reunite the bicycles with their owners.A flatbed truck was seen loaded with the bicycles earlier in the day as deputies began hauling them away.