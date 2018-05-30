2 more charged in connection to 2016 death of boy at Schlitterbahn Water Park

Two more charged in connection with death of 10-year old at Schlitterbahn Water Park. (KTRK)

KANSAS CITY, Kansas (KTRK) --
Two more people have been charged in the 2016 death of a 10-year-old boy on a water slide at the Schlitterbahn Water Park.

David Hughes and John Zalsman, both maintenance workers, were charged with obstructing law enforcement, KMBC reported.

On Aug. 7, 2016, Caleb Schwab, 10, was killed after something went wrong on the Verruckt water slide. The boy was decapitated in the accident.

Following Schwab's death, the ride was closed indefinitely.

In March, Tyler Miles, a former Schlitterbahn executive, was charged with involuntary manslaughter.

Water park co-owner arrested over deadly accident


The indictment against Miles and the park alleges that Verruckt met few, if any, industry standards and that Miles delayed or avoided necessary repairs, even after the ride's brake system failed.

Co-owner Jeffrey Henry was charged with murder, aggravated battery and aggravated child endangerment.

Last year, the Schwab family reached a settlement of nearly $20 million in settlement payments, according to court documents.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
