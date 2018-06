EMBED >More News Videos Chick-fil-A lovers are sharing all the hacks to the restaurant chain's secret menu.

A Chick-Fil-A restaurant owner in Sacramento is giving his employees a big raise.Starting Monday, the owner will start paying his employees $17 to $18 an hour. They currently make $12.50 to $13 an hour.The owner says he wants to offer his workers a livable wage. He's focused on hiring people trying to raise families and improve their lifestyle.