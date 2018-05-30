Authorities: Texas teen conspired to kill jeweler father

EMBED </>More Videos

Son arrested in alleged murder-for-hire plot (KTRK)

AUSTIN, Texas --
A 19-year-old man and a second person have been arrested on allegations that they conspired to hire a gunman to kill the teen's father, a jeweler slain in his home in March.

Travis County sheriff's officials say Nicolas Patrick Shaughnessy and Jaclyn Alexa Edison, also 19, were arrested Tuesday each on a count of criminal solicitation to commit capital murder.

They were being held Wednesday at the Travis County jail.

Shaughnessy's mother, Corey Shaughnessy, had called 911 in the early morning hours of March 2 to report an intruder in their Austin home.


Responding deputies found the body of Theodore Shaughnessy. Authorities say the plot also called for his wife to be killed, but she was unharmed.

The shooter has not been apprehended.

Online jail records don't list attorneys for the younger Shaughnessy or Edison.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
murder for hiretexas newsAustin
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
GRAB YOUR SWIMSUIT! Floating waterpark coming to Houston
Will there be a retrial? Legal expert talks Terry Thompson's mistrial
Protest scheduled in response to Terry Thompson's mistrial
Two beachgoers haul in shark with a very toothy grin
Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'
Prayer vigil planned to support immigrant children
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Show More
Wrong-way driver facing new charges after crash victim dies
San Antonio police calls out Bexar County for lip sync battle
Family warns others after finding rattlesnakes in pool noodles
Karbach Art Market brings art and craft beer together
Judge declares mistrial in deadly Denny's chokehold trial
More News