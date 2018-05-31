Teen in coma after hammer attack during sleepover

APTOS, California --Police in one California town are trying to figure out who savagely beat three teenage boys during a sleepover in a garage of a home.
The suspects apparently wore masks and beat the teens with hammers.
Two 16-year-old boys were treated for head injuries and released from a hospital. However a third boy, a 17-year-old named Alex, is hospitalized in a coma. Part of his skull has been removed to relieve pressure.
KSBW-TV reports there is surveillance video, but the quality is not very good.
Police say they believe the teens were targeted and the attack was not random.
People who live in the area are in shock after hearing about the attack.
"It's really tragic. I knew Alex briefly when he was in school. He was a really nice kid," said neighbor Bella Dufek.