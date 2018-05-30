Workers at the Harris County Animal Shelter say they need help after receiving its highest intake of animals so far this year.
One of those animals was a puppy named Lee.
The dog was abandoned in the parking lot of the shelter, along with a note that read "Can you please take care of my dog? He's a great puppy. I just couldn't afford to keep him. Please don't put him down."
Someone has adopted Lee, but the shelter is overflowing with 375 other animals.
If you can help, the center offers a low-cost wellness clinic plus free spay and neuter vouchers.
To foster an animal, you can send an email to the shelter at foster@phs.hctx.net.
To rescue/transport, send an email to rescueme@countypets.com.
pets-animalsshelterpet adoptionHarris County
