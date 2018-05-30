PETS & ANIMALS

Harris County Animal Shelter overcrowded with hundreds of animals

EMBED </>More Videos

The Harris County Animal Shelter has seen a surge in animals, overcrowding the center.

Workers at the Harris County Animal Shelter say they need help after receiving its highest intake of animals so far this year.

One of those animals was a puppy named Lee.

The dog was abandoned in the parking lot of the shelter, along with a note that read "Can you please take care of my dog? He's a great puppy. I just couldn't afford to keep him. Please don't put him down."

Someone has adopted Lee, but the shelter is overflowing with 375 other animals.

If you can help, the center offers a low-cost wellness clinic plus free spay and neuter vouchers.

To foster an animal, you can send an email to the shelter at foster@phs.hctx.net.

To rescue/transport, send an email to rescueme@countypets.com.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsshelterpet adoptionHarris County
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
Man finds rattlesnake under hood while trying to start car
Two beachgoers haul in shark with a very toothy grin
Is April the giraffe pregnant again?
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
Family warns others after finding rattlesnakes in pool noodles
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
GRAB YOUR SWIMSUIT! Floating waterpark coming to Houston
Will there be a retrial? Legal expert talks Terry Thompson's mistrial
Protest scheduled in response to Terry Thompson's mistrial
Two beachgoers haul in shark with a very toothy grin
Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'
Prayer vigil planned to support immigrant children
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Show More
Wrong-way driver facing new charges after crash victim dies
San Antonio police calls out Bexar County for lip sync battle
Family warns others after finding rattlesnakes in pool noodles
Karbach Art Market brings art and craft beer together
Judge declares mistrial in deadly Denny's chokehold trial
More News