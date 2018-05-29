With Santa Fe ISD students returning to classes more than a week after the shooting rampage at Santa Fe High School, the teen accused of carrying out the massacre is not expected to appear in court at least for another month.On Tuesday, Nick Poehl, who represents 17-year-old Dimitrios Pagourtzis, told Eyewitness News that the suspect remains in solitary confinement at Galveston County Jail.According to Poehl, the teen is only allowed visitors from a pre-approved list and the visitation lasts less than an hour each week.Pagourtzis has only seen one judge so far, which was the magistrate appearance on the day of the May 18 shooting that killed 10 people and injured 13 others.Pagourtzis was formally charged with murder and aggravated assault on a public servant.Poehl explained why the case is stalled."The discovery process is going to be a long one. There's multiple agencies. The investigation is not finished. The information flow from the (district attorney) to us, in terms of things they have to turn over, it's going to take a while. It's going to come in drips and drabs," explained Poehl.The attorney requested the judge set a reasonable bond, telling ABC13 it is his client's constitutional right. However, he said he doesn't expect the judge to address it for some time, adding it was not a priority to the court.