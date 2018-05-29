Mother arrested after baby reported as kidnapped found dead behind South Carolina home

EMBED </>More Videos

Deputies say the body of the 1-year-old girl was found stuffed inside a diaper box yards away from the family's home.

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, South Carolina --
A 1-year-old girl has been found dead after her alleged kidnapping prompted an Amber Alert on Tuesday.

Authorities in South Carolina say the mother of the child is now in custody, WSOC-TV reports.

Chesterfield County Sheriff Jay Brooks said on Tuesday afternoon he doesn't believe there was a kidnapping, as reported to deputies. The suspect is being questioned in the death of the child.

The Chesterfield woman originally told police she was walking to check her mailbox around 2 p.m. when a tan and gold colored SUV stopped in the middle of the road.

At that point, she said, a man wearing a black coat, toboggan and one black glove got out of the vehicle and punched her multiple times in the head.

She said the man then grabbed her baby and took off in the SUV.

An Amber Alert was issued for the child a short time later.

Sheriff Brooks said the child was found dead in a diaper box in a field about 1,000 yards behind the family's home.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
amber alertchild deathchild killedbaby deathu.s. & worldSouth Carolina
(Copyright ©2018 ABC11-WTVD-TV/DT. All Rights Reserved - The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
Top Stories
GRAB YOUR SWIMSUIT! Floating waterpark coming to Houston
Will there be a retrial? Legal expert talks Terry Thompson's mistrial
Protest scheduled in response to Terry Thompson's mistrial
Two beachgoers haul in shark with a very toothy grin
Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'
Prayer vigil planned to support immigrant children
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Show More
Wrong-way driver facing new charges after crash victim dies
San Antonio police calls out Bexar County for lip sync battle
Family warns others after finding rattlesnakes in pool noodles
Karbach Art Market brings art and craft beer together
Judge declares mistrial in deadly Denny's chokehold trial
More News