Sears in Baytown hit by smash-and-grab jewelry robbers

Police say two men walked into a Sears store in Baytown, smashed into a glass casing containing jewelry, and walked out with the merchandise.According to police, the incident happened around 11 a.m. Tuesday at the Sears located at 1000 San Jacinto Mall.Police were told an African-American man asked for help from an employee, who said she'll be able to assist him after finishing with a customer. The man met with Hispanic man and both exit the store together.Police then said the men returned inside the store - one of them holding a duffle bag - before one of the suspects started breaking into the jewelry counter.The men stuffed bags with jewelry before running out.Police do not immediately have descriptions of the suspects, but they are working on getting store surveillance camera footage.