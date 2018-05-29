SANTA FE HIGH SCHOOL SHOOTING

SANTA FE, Texas (KTRK) --
Returning to the campus of Santa Fe High School was not easy for many students.

The moment was painful for those who remembered the campus where 10 people died and 13 more were hurt.

As the sun shined, nearly 100 Alvin High School students, parents and community members lined the streets in a show of support for returning students.

Dozens of Alvin High School students showed up Tuesday to show support to the students at Santa Fe High School.



"I hope it can provide the kids coming back a little bit of hope. Just know that the whole world is thinking about them and praying for them, " Kingwood resident Andy Lewis said.

The amazing amount of love, support, and encouragement helped the students make it through their first day back.

"I just wanted to show people that there is love out there. You don't have to have a student," Santa Fe resident Susan Lynch said.

The school day was not normal for the returning students. There were no academics, but instead, chances to talk and grieve.

Gov. Greg Abbott visited the students during their morning assembly, and held a roundtable with first responders.

Gov. Greg Abbott visits Santa Fe students during first day back

RELATED: Local schools send messages of support to Santa Fe High School

Alvin students show how they're standing for Santa Fe High School.

