CONSHOHOCKEN, Pennsylvania --
Months after the Eagles won the Super Bowl, people are still making good on those bets, including a Pennsylvania couple.

Eagles fan Patrick Hanks surprised his wedding guests this weekend when he slipped out of his suit coat and into a Carson Wentz jersey during the middle of the ceremony.

In October, Patrick's friend made a bet with the bride that if the team won the Super Bowl, the groom could wear a Wentz jersey at the wedding.

At that time Jennifer Hanks didn't think it would happen.

It did, of course. So this weekend, they found a way to work it into their wedding.

The Hanks say they invited Wentz to their wedding at Bear Creek Mountain Resort in Macungie, Pennsylvania, but he couldn't make it.
