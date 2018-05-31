Here's how long Galveston clear water will last

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3532196" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Clear water spotted on Galveston beach this Memorial Day

Social media can't stop talking about Galveston's clear beaches.The water washing ashore is remarkably clearer than on a typical day. The island usually has chocolate brown water which experts love to describe as "nutrient rich." It's muddier water coming from Mississippi, San Jacinto, and Trinity Rivers.Over the Memorial Day weekend, visitors were welcomed with clear beach water.Eyewitness News checked in with marine scientist Tom Linton. He's a professor emeritus at Texas A&M University. He theorized Subtropical Storm Alberto is responsible for the pleasant sight."Today, we have water for the tourists. It's clear. It's coming up from the south, is what it looks like," said Linton. "It's a very short-lived thing. It won't be too much longer. It will go back to what we marine biologists love, which is nutrient rich water for the fish."Linton said get down to the island soon if you want to soak up the view.