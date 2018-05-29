ABC13 CAREERS

P/T Multi Media Graphic Artist

ABC-13/KTRK-TV, the ABC/Disney owned station in Houston, TX, has a part-time position for an experienced Graphic Artist. The ideal candidate will have a degree in graphic design, web, marketing or related field; demonstrable expertise in graphic design, and 2-3 years professional experience using Adobe Creative Suite, to create content and graphics for broadcast TV, interactive or multimedia projects, and social media. Experience producing broadcast graphics and 3-d experience is a plus.

We offer a collaborative and creative work environment. To be considered for the position you must apply online at disneycareers.com, ref job #559241BR Please upload a cover letter, resume, link to online portfolio, and list of references.

Equal Opportunity Employer - Female/Minority/Veteran/Disability/Sexual Orientation/Gender Identity

No Telephone Calls Please
