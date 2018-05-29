1 dead after shooting at apartment complex in west Houston

EMBED </>More Videos

Police say one person is dead following a shooting at an apartment complex in west Houston. (KTRK)

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
We are following breaking news on the west side of Houston, where authorities are investigating a deadly shooting.

The Houston Police Department responded to reports of a shooting in the 11000 block of Overbrook around 10 a.m.


Authorities say one person is dead following the shooting. It's not clear how or why the shooting occurred.

Homicide investigators are working the scene.

EMBED More News Videos

1 dead after shooting at apartment complex in west Houston


Follow Miya Shay on Twitter and Facebook for more updates.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
deadly shootingshootingHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
GRAB YOUR SWIMSUIT! Floating waterpark coming to Houston
Will there be a retrial? Legal expert talks Terry Thompson's mistrial
Protest scheduled in response to Terry Thompson's mistrial
Two beachgoers haul in shark with a very toothy grin
Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'
Prayer vigil planned to support immigrant children
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Show More
Wrong-way driver facing new charges after crash victim dies
San Antonio police calls out Bexar County for lip sync battle
Family warns others after finding rattlesnakes in pool noodles
Karbach Art Market brings art and craft beer together
Judge declares mistrial in deadly Denny's chokehold trial
More News