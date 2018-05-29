ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

12 of the hottest stage shows to catch in Houston this summer

Here's a look at some hot stage shows at Houston theatres (KTRK)

HOUSTON --
When those Houston summers get too hot, it's a joy to head into the theatrical shade for the coolest of live local theater. And each year it seems our theater companies are offering more and more selections and genres of shows to entertain every type of drama lover. So whether you're looking for shows that sing, a world premiere story, silly comedy or even the type of thought-provoking sci-fi you won't see at the multiplex, Houston theater has just the production for you.

So to get ready for four months of sizzling outstanding theater, check out our guide for all those can't-miss shows.

World Premieres
Wanda, Daisy and the Great Rapture from The Landing Theatre Company and Obsidian Theatre (runs through June 9)

First presented in Houston during Landing's 2017 New American Voices Play Reading Series, this magical realism story depicts two step-sisters struggling to remain connected with the world outside their South Carolina trailer as one parent has died and the other battles a mysterious illness. David Rainey, Landing's artistic director and Alley company member, directs while Obsidian's executive director Tom Stell, takes an acting turn onstage.

To read more about this story go to CultureMap
