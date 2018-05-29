SOCIETY

Santa Fe graduate to lay wreath at Arlington National Cemetery in honor of shooting victims

EMBED </>More Videos

Santa Fe graduate to lay wreath at Arlington National Cemetery in honor of shooting victims (KTRK)

SANTA FE, Texas (KTRK) --
Devin Belloumini was serving his country when he first learned of the school shooting at his alma mater in Santa Fe.

Belloumini's sister Taylor, a junior at Santa Fe High School, was inside during the mass shooting.

"I had no idea if she was OK or not. It was very shocking for me to hear," Belloumini said.

Devin talked to Eyewitness News on Memorial Day. The former Indians basketball player graduated in 2015 and joined the Air Force.

"Memorial Day to me is a day to remember the fallen. Remember all the heroes who have sacrificed pretty much everything for our country. Whether they gave a little or their life, everyone gave something," said Belloumini

As part of the Air Force Honor Guard, he is assigned to jobs at the Tomb of the Unknown Solider at Arlington National Cemetery.

"We've done plenty of wreath laying ceremonies. We've hosted President Trump out there before, we've hosted presidents of foreign nations out there," Bellouimin recalls.

But his next assignment on June 7 will be a little different. He will lay a wreath in honor and memory of the Santa Fe victims, at the Tomb of the Unknown Solider site.

"I'll just be thinking of all the families that have been affected by this. Our whole community, whole town. How I felt when I got the phone call," said Belloumini.

He will work with a florist to design a special wreath that represents his hometown community.

While he's more than a thousand miles away from home serving his country, he wants his hometown to know they are in his heart.

"I'm here to help them any way I can. My thoughts and prayers go out to the whole community and everyone affected by this. No matter, what we will always have your back," said Bellouimini.

Devin has also started a fundraiser with the hopes of raising enough money so the families of the victims can travel to Washington D.C. for the wreath laying ceremony.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societySanta Fe High School shootingu.s. & worldgood newsmemorial daySanta Fe
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
GRAB YOUR SWIMSUIT! Floating waterpark coming to Houston
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Houston's best bars for singles
Medic accused of stealing money clip from deceased man
Woman claims she was denied Uber ride because of wheelchair
More Society
Top Stories
GRAB YOUR SWIMSUIT! Floating waterpark coming to Houston
Will there be a retrial? Legal expert talks Terry Thompson's mistrial
Protest scheduled in response to Terry Thompson's mistrial
Two beachgoers haul in shark with a very toothy grin
Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'
Prayer vigil planned to support immigrant children
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Show More
Wrong-way driver facing new charges after crash victim dies
San Antonio police calls out Bexar County for lip sync battle
Family warns others after finding rattlesnakes in pool noodles
Karbach Art Market brings art and craft beer together
Judge declares mistrial in deadly Denny's chokehold trial
More News