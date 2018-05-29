Gator spotted in family's backyard after climbing their fence

If you have seen an increasing number of predators around town, specifically alligators, hanging around near homes and in neighborhoods, you might try and get used to them. Experts say we should see more of them in the coming weeks.A family in South Carolina was shocked to find a massive alligator in their backyard this past weekend.It was a seven-foot alligator trying to climb a fence. The predator was the fifth gator sighting in that neighborhood this spring, and we are not just talking about alligators.There have been an increasing number of more animals in Houston, namely armadillos, opossums, snakes, and, of course, alligators.Perhaps you remember that huge gator found underneath a pickup truck in Sugar Land earlier this month. Measuring nearly eight feet long, a fighter at Animal Control tried to wrangle the gator and haul it off.This is just one of several alligators that have been spotted around the Houston area.Researchers at Duke University say large predators are moving into populated areas, not because they are exploring, but because they recognize these neighborhoods as their former hunting grounds.