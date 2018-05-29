PETS & ANIMALS

Fisherman hauls in shark on west part of Galveston beach Memorial Day weekend

Fisherman hauls in shark near Jamaica Beach (KTRK)

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Watch out for sharks on Galveston beach!

Memorial Day weekend got interesting for Aza Alvarez when she went to Galveston and saw not one, but two sharks Sunday afternoon.

She recorded one of the sharks after it was captured and later released.

Alvarez shared the video with Eyewitness News. It shows a big crowd around the shark as it flip flopped on the sand.

There's no word on what happened to the shark after it was released.

Many people on social media have posted videos recently of sharks they've spotted in the Galveston waters.

