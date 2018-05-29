Baby fatally struck by car during domestic dispute; mother arrested

Sarah Gomez, 19, has been charged with attempted murder after her 7-month-old-baby was hit by a car. (KTRK)

ONTARIO, California --
A 7-month-old baby has died after being hit by a car during a domestic dispute in Ontario, and the child's mother has been arrested.

Officers responded to a domestic dispute call at about 11:40 p.m. Monday in the 500 block of W. D Street.

Ontario police said a young mother, later identified as 19-year-old Sarah Gomez, and her boyfriend were having an argument inside a vehicle when the boyfriend stepped out with the couple's child.

Soon after, the mother, in the driver's seat, struck the man, who was holding their baby girl in his arms, police said.

The child was transported to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries and later died. The 21-year-old boyfriend was transported with abrasions that were not life-threatening, police said.

"I believe, at this time, that the father and the child were either at the side of the car or at the back of the car, I'm not sure. It did happen near the apron of the driveway and getting into the street area," said Ontario PD Sgt. Jeff Higbee.

Gomez was arrested at the hospital on suspicion of murder and attempted murder.

Police said it was not yet clear whether the strike was intentional, but learned the couple had been drinking at a family gathering prior to the incident.
