Jefferson County courthouse given 'all clear' after bomb threat scare

BEAUMONT, Texas (KTRK) --
The Jefferson County courthouse was evacuated Tuesday morning after reports of a bomb threat.

Jefferson County Sheriff's Office responded to the threat around 9 a.m.

Authorities said they received a call from a man who threatened to blow up the courthouse, and then hung up the phone.

Deputies immediately evacuated the courthouse and surrounding areas to begin searching for suspicious devices.

After a thorough search of the courthouse, no devices were found, and employees and citizens were able to return.
