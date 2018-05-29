PETS & ANIMALS

HPD K-9 officer gets grand 10th birthday and retirement party

A big Foti High Five to the HPD K-9 officers who have helped take down thousands of suspects.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A Houston Police Department K-9 officer celebrated a decade of life, and was thanked for his years of service by the department this weekend.

K-9 officer Gunnar, who turned 10-years-old, celebrated his birthday with lots of cake, dog food confetti, and a room full of adoring coworkers and fans.

The German Shepherd was born in the Czech Republic. He's trained in being a patrol, explosives detection and SWAT dog.

Gunnar was recently stabbed by an armed suspect. Luckily, Gunnar's protective vest prevented the knife from killing his partner.

HPD also announced that Gunnar will be retiring later this summer. We are sure his retirement will involve long, relaxing walks and lots of treats.

Thanks for your service Gunnar and Happy Birthday.
