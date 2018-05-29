Driver in custody after police chase ends in crash near Texas Medical Center

A chase suspect was arrested after a crash in the Texas Medical Center Tuesday. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Houston police have a suspect in custody after a chase that ended in a crash near the Texas Medical Center.

Authorities tweeted that officers were on the scene at Almeda Road and Old Spanish Trail just before 10 a.m. Tuesday.
Eyewitness News reporter Erica Simon is on the scene where a chase suspect hit a couple of innocent drivers.



At first, the suspect would not get out of the vehicle. About 10 minutes later, he was arrested.

According to witnesses, the vehicle was stolen a short distance from where the crash ended and that's what triggered the chase.

It's believed innocent drivers were also hit during the crash. No word on whether they were injured.

Officials are asking drivers to avoid the area while they investigate.

