Soapy solutions: Uses for dish soap you might not know about

A little dab of dish soap is all it takes to save you money or come to your rescue when you're in a jam.Need emergency hair repair? You can get gum or anything greasy out of your hair by adding a small amount of dish soap. You can then rub it out with your fingertips or use a comb.Dish soap can also kill weeds. Mix a half teaspoon of Dawn with a half cup of salt and a half gallon of vinegar to spray those pesky plants.If you need to kill ants, dish soap can tackle that, too. Simply put a teaspoon or two in a spray bottle of water and that alone should take out the ants.You can catch fruit flies with a few drops of dish soap mixed with a small container of vinegar. Flies will be attracted to the white vinegar and then get trapped by soap.Dish soap can also be a great de-fogger for your glasses. If your specs cloud up in the Houston humidity, rub a drop of dish soap on each lens, then wipe them clean.You won't notice the film left behind, and it will keep your glasses from fogging.