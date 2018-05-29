Police are looking for the suspect involved in a shooting of a teen on the southside of Houston early Tuesday morning.Houston police found a teen shot in the back outside a hair braiding business.Police said he was shot one time while he was in a car with other people on Rosemont Street around 3:30 a.m.Another car pulled up and someone inside fired shots and hit the teen in the back.The driver drove the injured teen to a parking lot on Scott and Blodgett and called police.The other car with the shooter got away.