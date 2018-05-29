Fire department diver dies while searching Chicago River for missing boater

EMBED </>More Videos

A member of the Chicago Fire Department's dive team died while searching for a missing boater Monday. (WLS)

By
CHICAGO, Illinois --
A Chicago Fire Department diver who died while searching the Chicago River for a missing boater has been identified.

Juan Bucio, 46, was part of a crew trying to rescue a 28-year-old man who fell off a boat and into the river near Ashland Avenue around 8 p.m. Monday.

While searching for the man, CFD officials said communication was lost and Bucio was gone.

"They were searching for a person or persons in the water. An order was given to switch out divers to bring the second team in, give them a break. At that time they were coming towards the boat. His partner turned around and he was missing. (It was) that quick," Chicago Fire Commissioner Jose Santiago said.

Once divers found Bucio, he was rushed with a police escort to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. A procession then led his body from the hospital to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office.

Bucio was a 15-year veteran of the Chicago Fire Department. He spent the last 11 years on the dive team. He is survived by his wife and two young sons.

Condolences were extended to his family and friends on social media:



Two other members of the dive team suffered minor injuries and were treated and released from the hospital.

The boater is still missing. The search for him will resume Tuesday morning.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
boat accidentchicago riverrescuewater searchwater rescuedeath investigationu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
GRAB YOUR SWIMSUIT! Floating waterpark coming to Houston
Will there be a retrial? Legal expert talks Terry Thompson's mistrial
Protest scheduled in response to Terry Thompson's mistrial
Two beachgoers haul in shark with a very toothy grin
Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'
Prayer vigil planned to support immigrant children
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Show More
Wrong-way driver facing new charges after crash victim dies
San Antonio police calls out Bexar County for lip sync battle
Family warns others after finding rattlesnakes in pool noodles
Karbach Art Market brings art and craft beer together
Judge declares mistrial in deadly Denny's chokehold trial
More News