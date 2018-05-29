SANTA FE, Texas (KTRK) --It's expected to be an emotional day for students as they return to Santa Fe High School today.
It will be the first time they've stepped back on campus for classes since the May 18 shooting that killed 10 people and injured 13 more.
Santa Fe ISD says security will be tight. State troopers and extra officers will be at every campus in the district.
Crisis counselors will be available for staff and students. The district says counselors will stay as long as needed.
Meanwhile, some students say they have mixed emotions about going back to the school.
"It'll help us have closure because I don't think our last day of high school should be such a bad memory," said student Katie Oldham.
"That day should not be the defining moment of our senior year. It shouldn't be the last memory before we graduate. I definitely have mixed emotions about going back, but it will help to move on and be stronger than this," student Kaitlyn Richards told ABC13.
Santa Fe students are also on the minds of other students and school districts.
Alvin students and their parents will be at Santa Fe High School to welcome back everyone as they return to classes.
Alvin High School students were encouraged to wear green and gold and bring signs bearing messages of support.
Local schools send messages of support to Santa Fe High School
Santa Fe ISD has resources for families and staff if they have questions about returning to the campus.
You can read more about the plans on the Santa Fe ISD website.
