The Houston Rockets' season has come to an end with a loss to the Warriors in a deciding Game 7.The Rockets battled hard but lost Monday night 101-92. They missed 27 consecutive three pointers and got out scored 33 to 15 in the third quarter."It just hurts right now," Trevor Ariza said. "We saw some great things this year, we saw a hell of a season from James. Unbelievable growth from Clint.""Our guys have heart. That's one thing you can say about our team. We're gonna fight till the end," James Harden said.Fans could not be more proud of the team that finished the regular season with the best record in the league."I'm sad, I'm so sad the season is over. The Texans are coming. Our Astros did it. But man, next year. CP3, we need to get you healthy. I need to get healthy. We can do this. We got to come through next year. We got it," one Houston Rockets fan said outside Toyota Center on Monday.