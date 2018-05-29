4-year-old boy dies after being found at bottom of pool in north Harris County

The Harris County Sheriff's Office says that a child has died after being found at the bottom of a pool in north Harris County. (KTRK)

A 4-year-old boy has died after being found at the bottom of a crowded swimming pool in north Harris County, authorities say.

Officials responded to the scene of a possible drowning at the 7300 block of Spring Cypress Road around 6:44 p.m. Monday.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office said later that night that the child, identified as Cody Pennington, Jr., was in critical condition at Texas Children's Hospital in The Woodlands.

The sheriff's office reported Tuesday morning that Cody had died late Monday night.
