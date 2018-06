Witness of racist tirade at Jack in the Box speaks out

EMBED >More News Videos Jack in the Box customer caught on camera telling worker in Houston to 'buy a ticket back to Mexico.'

The customer who recorded the viral Jack in the Box racist video and posted it online, told Eyewitness News that she did so because she wants to put an end to racism.The woman did not want to be identified, but she did want to share her message.The video shows a Jack in the Box customer telling a worker to "buy you a ticket back to Mexico."The woman said she was eating dinner at the restaurant located on Highway 6 and 288, when a man started making offensive and racist comments towards an employee.In the video, you can hear a white male say, in part, "Buy a bus ticket back wherever you came from.""I'm Hispanic, so that was very offensive. That was uncalled for," the witness said.The incident reportedly started after the man's son was trying to get a free burger as part of a promotional deal.The father became irritated with the worker's verification process and started complaining about the employee.The woman who was recording the video said the final straw during the argument was when the man told the woman to "buy a ticket back to Mexico.""To me that was just a show of racism. It just felt as if he was saying it to me," she said.Eyewitness News reached out to Jack in the Box, but they have not returned any calls or emails.