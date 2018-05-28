SPORTS

Houston-area sports stores prepare to sell Rockets Western Conference Champions gear

Reporter Nick Natario has details on where to get Houston Rockets champions gear if they win Game 7. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
If the Rockets win the Western Conference, fans won't have to wait long to get championship gear.

Right now, stores across the Houston area are preparing for a late night and early morning, so Rockets fan can sport the conference champion gear.

Dick's Sporting Goods has all its Rockets merchandise at the front. If the Rockets win Monday, it'll be a sea of even more red.

The stores will re-open after the game and stay that way for two hours. On Tuesday morning, Dick's Sporting Goods will re-open at 6:00 a.m.

Fans will be able to buy more than just a t-shirt.

"We'll have shirts, the locker room shirts, the locker room hats available to purchase," Dick's Sports Goods community marketing manager C'Nea Hatches said. "Pennants. All the championship gear that a true Rockets fan would want to purchase tonight."

Other stores are preparing to open late as well.

Academy will re-open its doors if the Rockets win.

If you're heading to Monday's game, the team store will sell the merchandise right at the Toyota Center.

